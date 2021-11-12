LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Brad Paisley is ready to release his own batch of bourbon.
American Highway Bourbon was aged in a rolling rickhouse that went on tour with Paisley. The 53-foot semi trailer followed his 2019 tour through 25 states.
The batch was then blended with three-year, 13-year and 15-year Kentucky bourbons.
Paisley worked with Bardstown Bourbon Company to create the final product, and he's already working on another batch that aged with him while on tour this year.
