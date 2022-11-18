LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The journalists of the Courier Journal voted overwhelmingly Friday to join a union amid continued cost cutting by their employer, newspaper giant Gannett Co.
By a 22-4 vote, the 34-person newsroom bargaining unit will join Indianapolis Newsguild CWA, the union that also represents the news employees of the Indianapolis Star, another Gannett publication.
Promises made, promises kept. We are beyond thrilled to announce we overwhelmingly voted in favor of unionizing on a 22-4 vote. We won. pic.twitter.com/8G9VeHGZf1— Courier Journal Guild 🐝 (@CJNewsGuild) November 18, 2022
The National Labor Relations Board tallied the votes of the mail-ballot election on Friday.
The Courier Journal employees filed for union recognition in August, saying their employer "must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically low wages at the paper."
Gannett has cut hundreds of jobs across the country in recent months as it copes with declining revenue and a depressed stock price. The company has also ordered unpaid furloughs for its employees at the end of December and stopped making contributions to workers' retirement plans.