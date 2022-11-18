Courier Journal building exterior 8-30-22

The Courier Journal building at 525 W. Broadway on Aug. 30, 2022.

 Dakota Sherek, WDRB News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The journalists of the Courier Journal voted overwhelmingly Friday to join a union amid continued cost cutting by their employer, newspaper giant Gannett Co.

By a 22-4 vote, the 34-person newsroom bargaining unit will join Indianapolis Newsguild CWA, the union that also represents the news employees of the Indianapolis Star, another Gannett publication.

The National Labor Relations Board tallied the votes of the mail-ballot election on Friday.

The Courier Journal employees filed for union recognition in August, saying their employer "must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically low wages at the paper."

Gannett has cut hundreds of jobs across the country in recent months as it copes with declining revenue and a depressed stock price. The company has also ordered unpaid furloughs for its employees at the end of December and stopped making contributions to workers' retirement plans.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.