LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old meat company building in Butchertown is being transformed into a brewery.
It's called Do/Love/Live, and it's moving into the former Dryden Provisions building on East Washington Street.
The $5.5 million brewery will have several food vendors and a rooftop view and is expected to hire 50 people.
The founders said they're passionate about "doing good, loving big and living now." That includes raising money for charities, and of course, brewing beer.
"Over about the past two years, we've had the good fortune of being able to raise about $450,000 for veterans and military-focused charities, as well as charities that focus on helping cure rare childhood diseases," said Dave Childress, co-founder of Do/Love/Live.
The plan is to open in about a year.
