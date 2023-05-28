LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing retail chain could soon open a location in downtown Louisville.
Dollar General submitted an application for a commercial alternation permit to the Louisville Metro Planning and Design.
The plan said an old Walgreens location at 200 E. Broadway will convert into Dollar General.
"We are currently in the due diligence phase for a new Dollar General location in Louisville, KY," the company said in a statement. "We are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in Jefferson County but we have not committed to doing so just yet."
The statement also said the company plans to have a final decision by late fall 2023.
