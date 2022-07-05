LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highlands-area sushi restaurant Dragon King's Daughter is moving down Bardstown Road from its longtime spot in Tyler Park to the former Cafe Mimosa building in Bonnycastle.
The move has been in the works since 2019, but it was delayed by the pandemic, owner and chef Toki Masubuchi told WDRB News.
Masubuchi last week applied for licenses to serve alcohol while doing business as Dragon King's Daughter at the Bonnycastle location, according to public records.
She hopes to occupy the new space in August, she told WDRB. The former Cafe Mimosa space is bigger and includes a patio, she said.
She said she wasn't sure yet what she will do with the restaurant's current space at 1126 Bardstown Road, which she purchased using a limited liability company in 2018, according to public records.
The Cafe Mimosa space has been vacant since 2019.
