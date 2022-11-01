JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- There is a new spot in southern Indiana to get your daily java fix, one that popped up quickly and won't be the last in the area.
7 Brew Coffee is now open on 10th Street in Jeffersonville. The Arkansas-based drive-through-only coffee shop opened its first Indiana store last week.
The stores are built in about six weeks and have nearly a dozen employees working at a time.
"We have people out here taking orders rather than ordering at a window or ordering at a microphone box," said Braxton Jones, a regional manager for Seven Brew Coffee. "We don't close our doors whenever you are waiting on your drinks. We're out there talking to you. There are people in the lanes who are there having a good time. They are there for our customers, and our customers come back because of that."
And this is just the start. More than 20 new stores are planned for the Louisville area, with a new one opening about every three months.
The next location will be in Middletown.
