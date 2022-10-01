LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the recent focus on electric car and battery production in Kentucky, an event on Saturday was held with the goal of showcasing the technological advancements.
Evolve KY hosted a car show and lecture during National Drive Electric Week at Sullivan University. Several electric cars were on hand including brands like Tesla, Porsche and a Ford F-150 Lightning, which attendees could test drive.
"The chancellor of the university is very passionate about electric vehicles and electric technology and he is a member of Evolve Kentucky," Mason Sullivan with Sullivan University said. "He was, I believe, one of the first people in Louisville to get an electric car so he has been supporting this from the beginning."
Many of the event's attendees already own electric vehicles. Registered attendees reported more than 1,198,075 electric miles have been driven by the vehicles.
Kentucky is emerging in the electric vehicle sector.
The announcement of Envision Bowling Green plant in April came nearly seven months after Ford Motor Co. said it will create a $5.8 billion, 5,000-job electric battery plant in Hardin County to open in 2025.
