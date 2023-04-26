LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elijah Craig signed a deal to become the "Official Bourbon" of the Ryder Cup, the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe announced Wednesday.
The multi-year partnership will be showcased at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, which will be held Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 and the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.
"The Ryder Cup is renowned for its incredible atmosphere and this is helped by world class hospitality for our spectators," Guy Kinnings, director of the Ryder Cup, said in a news release Wednesday. "As one of the world’s top tourist attractions and a first-time host, Rome promises to be a special occasion this September.”
Welcoming our latest Worldwide Supplier and Official Bourbon of the Ryder Cup, @Elijah_Craig 🥃— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) April 26, 2023
The Ryder Cup is held every other year as a team competition between the best men's American golfers and the best men's European golfers. With few interruptions and changes to the format, the Ryder Cup has been held since 1927.
“It's an honor to pair Elijah Craig’s quality craftsmanship with the unparalleled history of the Ryder Cup," Max Stefka, group product director of Elijah Craig Bourbon, said in a news release Wednesday. "Few events across the world inspire such passion and pride, and we look forward to celebrating every moment over a glass of Elijah Craig.”
