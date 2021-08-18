LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Equifax has agreed to buy Appriss Insights, a Louisville-based company, for more than $1.8 billion.
Appriss' headquarters is on Linn Station Road. The company is now global and provides data that's used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and health care credentialing.
Appriss Insights is expected to generate about $150 million of revenue this year, up 30% over last year.
In a statement, Equifax said this will allow the company to expand the breadth of data sources it uses for things like its identity and fraud prevention.
