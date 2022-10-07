TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season.
Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going.
It includes five separate attractions and usually takes about two hours to go through the whole thing, from the haunted house to a trail in the woods a scary clown house and more.
The family said this year's opening season was the best yet, and they expect thousands of guests by Halloween.
"The No. 1 thing, my whole family is involved," said Scott Paul, the owner of Taylorsville Terror. "That's where it starts because that's your core. And then the friends you meet along the way become your Halloween family. Yes, it's a lot to put it on but it's such a good time."
The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $30 per person, and fast pass tickets are available for an additional $10. If tickets aren't purchased online, it's cash only at the door.
