SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the end of an era.
Family Video announced Tuesday that it is closing all of its stores around the country.
"This is home for me. I've been here for quite a while and I love this place, breath this place," said Nicole Taulbee, who runs Kentuckiana's last Family Video in Shelbyville. "Everybody in town comes here. We know everybody by name. We're all family."
Taulbee said she will miss the nostalgia of picking a flick with someone you care about.
"Friday nights, we [customers] go with dad to the movie store. We [customers] go home, eat pizza. It's not going to be that way anymore. It's gone," she said.
In a letter to employees and customers, the owner of Family Video wrote, "I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all locations. The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era."
"It was great while it lasted, and I'm really, really sad to see it go," Taulbee said. "Like really sad, and I promised myself I wasn't going to tear up."
More than 250 remaining Family Video locations around the country will close if they haven't already.
"We have streaming services, but it's not the same as coming in here, picking out movies and everything they want for the kids," customer Mary Chappell said. "It's going to be missed."
It will be a difficult month ahead for Taulbee, who's clearing out the store before it can close and saying goodbye to her customers.
"We will miss you all. We will miss every single one of you," she said.
The store is selling all of its movies, video games and equipment for a discounted price. It's planning on closing in February or when everything is sold.
