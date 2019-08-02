LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – FFO Home, the parent company of Furniture Liquidators and Mattress & More, plans to close its south Louisville distribution this fall and lay off up to 52 employees.
The move is part of plan to consolidate distribution at the company’s Fort Smith, Ky. warehouse to save money.
“(C)ompetitive pressures and market challenges have continued to mount across the retail sector and, unfortunately, FFO Home has not been immune to these dynamics,” Kathleen Dalton, FFO’s vice president of human resources, said in letter to Kentucky workforce officials dated Thursday.
Layoffs at the distribution center, 7765 National Turnpike, will begin Oct. 1 and run through Nov. 15, according to the letter.
“We recognize the impact this difficult, but necessary, decision will have on some of our Kentucky-area team members,” Dalton said in the letter. “We are working to redeploy as many employees as possible to Kentucky-area FFO Home stores; others will be eligible for severance packages to help minimize potential hardship.”