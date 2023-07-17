LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first retailer at shopping development in Madison, Indiana opened its doors on Monday.
The Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, previously known as Madison Plaza, is a $55 million mixed-use development. Five Below opened for business on Monday.
Kohl's and Hobby Lobby will also join the space.
The area of the city known as the "hilltop," off Michigan Road and Clifty Drive — is about a five-minute drive from the historic downtown. The 22-acre site has been empty for about a decade.
