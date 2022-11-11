LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Forecastle Festival said Friday it will take a "pause" in 2023 in hopes it can "improve for the future."

In a news release Friday, Forecastle said its musical festival — held on the Great Lawn near downtown Louisville in front of more than 70,000 fans each summer — won't be held after 20 years of performances.

"There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival," the news release said.

Over the years, Jack Harlow, Outkast, My Morning Jacket, Jack White and more headlined the event.

"We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates," the news release said. We hope to share more good times in the future."

IMAGES | Crowds fill Waterfront Park for 20th anniversary of Forecastle

