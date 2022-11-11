LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Forecastle Festival said Friday it will take a "pause" in 2023 in hopes it can "improve for the future."
In a news release Friday, Forecastle said its musical festival — held on the Great Lawn near downtown Louisville in front of more than 70,000 fans each summer — won't be held after 20 years of performances.
"There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival," the news release said.
Over the years, Jack Harlow, Outkast, My Morning Jacket, Jack White and more headlined the event.
"We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates," the news release said. We hope to share more good times in the future."
Two girls hold hands at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Two attendees reach for each other in the crowd at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performing at Forecastle 2022 3.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Dombresky and Noizu at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Dombresky and Noizu perform at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A person records Wale performing at Forecastle.JPG
A person takes a video at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A child watches on a man shoulders at Forecastle.JPG
A child watches on a man shoulders at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A woman hula hoops at Forecastle.JPG
A woman hula hoops at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Attendees at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Crowd watches Chelsea Cutler perform at Forecastle.JPG
Chelsea Cutler performs at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Crowd watches artists at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Attendees watch Dombresky and Noizu at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A person poses for a selfie at Forecastle.JPG
A person takes a selfie at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Dombresky x Noizu perform at Forecastle.JPG
Dombresky and Noizu perform at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Chelsea Cutler performs at Forecastle.JPG
Chelsea Cutler performs at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Louisville skyline during Forecastle.JPG
Louisville skyline behind the crowd at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Duckwrth performs at Forecastle 2022.JPG
People pose for a photograph at Forecastle.JPG
People pose for a photograph at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
People pose for a photo at Forecastle.JPG
People pose for a photograph at Forecastle.
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle.JPG
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle.
People cheer at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Attendees smile at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Dombresky performs at Forecastle.JPG
Dombresky and Noizu perform at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A man twirls a baton at Forecastle 2022.JPG
A man twirls a baton at Forecastle.
Girls take a photo at selfie ring at Forecastle.JPG
Three people take photos at a selfie ring at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Waterfront Park hosts Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People walk into Forecastle 2022.JPG
People walk into Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A person with a sailor's hat walks into Forecastle.JPG
A person wearing a sailor's hat walks into Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Attendees at Forecastle 2022 2.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Crowd cheers at Forecastle during performance.JPG
Crowd cheers during a performance at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
People watch Dombresky and Noizu at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People watch performances at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle 2022 2.JPG
Rapper Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Cell phones at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Two girls grasp hands at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Two attendees reach for each other in the crowd at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People watch performers at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Two girls reach for each other at Forecastle.JPG
Two attendees reach for each other in the crowd at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle in 2022.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale walks onto stage at Forecastle.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People walk to a performance area at Forecastle.JPG
People walk into the performance area at Forecastle.
Crowd watches Duckwrth perform at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Person smiles at Forecastle 2022.JPG
A person smiles at Forecastle.
Crowd at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle 2022 4.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle.
Two girls take a photo at the Forecastle sign.JPG
Two people take a photo by the sign at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Wale is announced at Forecastle.JPG
People walk across the bridge at Forecastle.JPG
People walk across the bridge at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
A person takes a selfie at Forecastle.JPG
A person takes a selfie at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Chelsea Cutler sings during Forecastle.JPG
Chelsea Cutler performs at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Crowd at the Mast Stage at Forecastle.JPG
Chelsea Cutler performs at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Crowd watches Chelsea Cutler at Forecastle.JPG
Chelsea Cutler performs at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Crowd watches performance at Forecastle.JPG
The crowd watches a performance at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Mast Stage at Forecastle.JPG
Mast stage at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
People are greeted at Forecastle.JPG
People meet at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Two people walk toward a bridge at Forecastle.JPG
Two people walk into Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Two people walk through crowds at Forecastle.JPG
Two people walk through the crowd at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
WDRB Joel Schipper at Forecastle.JPG
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews an attendee at Forecastle on May 28, 2022.
Wale performing at Forecastle.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
