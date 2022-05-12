LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open.
The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday.
The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on the northeast corner of Interstate 265 and Indiana 62, near the River Ridge Commerce Center.
The "Fuzzy-themed" restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Officials said it will offer a variety of appetizers, salads and sandwiches for lunch, as well as a dinner menu. The restaurant is open for breakfast from 6-10 a.m. daily and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for lunch and dinner.
The hotel includes free Wi-Fi, a business center, a fitness center with Peloton equipment, breakfast, cocktails and dinner. It also offers pet-friendly rooms and free parking.
Hilton officials said Zoeller and his family developed the hotel with General Hotels Corporation, based in Indianapolis.
"After a couple of years of planning and construction we are so excited to finally see this dream become a reality," Zoeller said in a news release on Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting and grand opening party for the hotel and restaurant will be held Thursday, May 26.
For more information, or to book a reservation, click here. Rooms can also be booked by calling 812-670-5065.
