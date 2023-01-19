LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — GameStop, the nationwide video game retailer, plans to permanently close its Shepherdsville, Ky. distribution center, a move that will likely put hundreds of workers out of a job.
The warehouse at 972 Conestoga Parkway will close by June 30, but the job losses will begin March 18, according to a letter to employees dated Jan. 17, a copy of which was obtained by WDRB News.
“The entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be impacted,” the letter says.
GameStop’s corporate office in Grapevine, Texas did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
The closure is also confirmed by a commercial real estate listing that advertises the building’s availability for a new occupant as of July 1.
The facility packs and ships physical games ordered on the retailer’s website and repairs equipment like game controllers, WDRB reported in 2016. At the time, GameStop tripled its Louisville-area distribution space by moving to the Shepherdsville site from its previous warehouse in Commerce Crossings in Jefferson County.
It wasn’t clear how many employees work at the distribution center, but the company said it intended to employ 400 there when GameStop first occupied the Shepherdsville building. At the time, the company disclosed it had signed a 7-year lease for the warehouse.
This story will be updated.