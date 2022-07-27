LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A German-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of environmental controls for automobiles opened a new facility in Louisville.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was on-hand Wednesday morning for the grand opening of Purem by Eberspächer, at 7001 Greenbelt Highway, near Logistics Drive. This specific plant will produce diesel exhaust aftertreatment systems, a device for reducing harmful exhaust emissions from internal combustion engines.
HAPPENING NOW | An opening ceremony about to begin for a new manufacturing plant that will be making diesel exhaust after-treatment products (like catalytic converters) in Louisville. It will provide 250 jobs over 3 shifts. Located at 7001 Greenbelt Hwy. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/2ZGAA58rF6— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) July 27, 2022
Operations at the 180,000-square-foot plant will begin in November, according to a news release from Eberspächer. The new plant, which is the seventh plant in the U.S., is expected to create 250 new jobs.
"The motivation and willingness to perform of the growing team in Louisville was proof that we are making an investment in the future," Ralf Maus, executive vice president at Purem by Eberspächer, said in a statement. "Today, we are celebrating the opening of our new plant in Louisville together. With the components to be produced here, we are laying the foundation for another step towards clean mobility."
Beshear praised the company's decision to locate its facility in Louisville, citing the local benefits for the company, as well as the new jobs for the city.
"Kentucky's automotive industry continues to see incredible momentum and remains one of our state's most important sectors," he said in a statement. "This can only happen because of companies such as Purem by Eberspächer committing to the commonwealth and its workforce. Today's official opening event is an incredible achievement for not just Eberspächer, but for Louisville and our automotive sector state-wide. I am thrilled to be here today to celebrate this exciting step and look forward to Eberspächer's success for many years to come."
