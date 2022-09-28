LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday.
The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road.
Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to get their diploma and other certifications.
The facility can enroll up to 350 students for flexible eight-week class schedules.
The school also offers free on-site childcare, transportation help and career counselors.
"They gave me hope, they gave me a future, they let me know that I'm worth it and even though I didn't complete my high school diploma as a child, we can do it," Katrina Thomas, a student, said. "It's here for anyone that's willing to put up and put up to do it."
The first day of classes at the Excel Center start on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Related Stories:
- Goodwill to bring a high school for adults to Louisville
- Enrollment now open for Goodwill Excel Center on Preston Highway
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.