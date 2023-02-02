LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana.
In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville.
Instead of ordering from their tables like a traditional restaurant, customers at the new location will walk in and order at the counter.
Thursday, the restaurant said in a Facebook post that the new location will open for business on Monday, Feb. 6. It also shared photos of the new menu.
According to a news release, a ribbon cutting will be held at the restaurant at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, ahead of Monday's public opening.
The city of Jeffersonville posted a preview of the restaurant on its Facebook page Thursday, showing Mayor Mike Moore getting a sneak peek of the inside.
When discussing the change with WDRB News in December, Gandara said in the last three years, things had gotten more difficult for the restaurant industry. He said while the closure of the Frankfort Avenue restaurant was bittersweet, he believed it was time to consolidate his business to focus on catering events and running his three food trucks.
Ramiro's Cantina posted on social media its plans to close on Dec. 30. The restaurant, known for home-cooked Mexican food and great service, had been in its spot in Clifton for 15 years.
