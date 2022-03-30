LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 84-year-old Louisville institution known for its treasured pieces is closing its doors.
Hadley Pottery posted a message to social media on Tuesday saying the store will close by the end of the year, citing high costs for materials, machines and maintenance making it impossible for the shop to stay open.
Hadley, which is located on Story Avenue in Butchertown, said it will take orders through April 6, and will fill all orders already in-house.
Owners said the store will be stocked with seconds and overstock first quality pieces, with more to be added as they sell stock. Additionally, the store said it would be firing older green ware pieces that will be sold on its Facebook page, here.
Hundreds of comments flooded the shop's Facebook post when the announcement was made on Tuesday. People shared photos, stories and memories of their parents buying Hadley Pottery, inheriting pieces, and buying and collecting their own over the years. Some said they'd been collecting Hadley Pottery pieces for up to 50 years. Many called the news "heartbreaking" and said they'd cherish their collections even more now.
WDRB News toured the store nearly four years ago, when a St. Louis company sold the store to Jerry Day, whose grandfather helped start the business with Mary Alice Hadley. Hadley Pottery was officially formed in early 1940, according to its website. The St. Louis company had purchased the business nine years prior to selling it to Day and his son in 2018.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.