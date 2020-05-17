LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Known for its mouth-watering dishes served up in a basement in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood, popular restaurant Hammerheads is expanding to Douglass Loop.
According to a post on Hammerheads' Facebook page, the restaurant is taking over 2222 Dundee Rd., which used to house taco restaurant Migo. Hammerheads will open the new location for carryout and curbside service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, May 18, the Facebook post says. Call 502-452-9385 to place an order.
Owned by the creators of Hammerheads and Game, Migo announced its was "closed until further notice" in a March 17 Facebook post.
You'll find the original Hammerheads at 921 Swan St.
Kentucky's restaurants will be allowed to reopen for in-person dining Friday, May 22, with limited indoor seating capacity, among other health guidelines set by Gov. Andy Beshear's administration.
