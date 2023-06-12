LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A farm-to-table marketplace will soon open its doors to the public.
Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms is located at 3020 River Road, near Zorn Avenue on the site of the former Lebanese Country Club. The market reopened its drive-thru last month and is unveiling its retail space Wednesday.
Haymarket offers an on-site urban garden, sells fresh produce, bakery products and grab-and-go foods and meat from Ashbourne Farms, which was founded in La Grange, Kentucky, in 1937.
Annie Cobetto, chief experience officer, said Ashbourne Farms wanted to bridge the gap between high-quality food and convenience.
"We've been working on this project for a couple of years now, really born out of Austin's incredible vision to create a farm store built on all the values that were birthed at the farm," Cobetto said. "It's rare to find a convenient drive-thru opportunity that also gives you high-quality, organic, sustainable driven food."
Austin Musselman and his wife, Janie, purchased Ashbourne Farms from his mother in 2020. The farm has expanded to 2,250 acres.
The market in Louisville gives shoppers local options.
"We knew that connecting people to the farm in an urban environment was an important factor," Cobetto said. "Our hope was that more people would be tied to the connection of where their food comes from, how it's treated and why that's important."
The retail market will be open to shoppers seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-thru is open every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more info, go to the Ashbourne Farms website.
