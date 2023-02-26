LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers Coffee is closing its location at Fourth Street Live! on March 17.
The local coffee company opted to close its location because of lack of business.
"Deciding to close a store is never easy, but traffic at our Fourth Street location is simply not where it needs to be to justify continuing to operate this store," said spokesperson Tyler Glick.
Heine Brothers will continue to operate its other location in downtown Louisville in the PNC Tower at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Street.
The baristas who worked at coffee shop at Fourth Street Live! will be offered positions at other Heine Brothers Coffee shops, according to Glick.
