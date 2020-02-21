JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new 77-acre development in Jeffersonville gets a caffeine boost.
Heine Brothers' Coffee officially opened Friday morning at Bridgepointe Commons at 3060 Gottbrath Parkway off Hwy. 62. The new 2,000 sq. ft. project is near River Ridge, and Heine Brothers' is one of the first businesses to open there. Next Level Sports Nutrition is moving in next door, and two other businesses are also planned for the building.
It's the third southern Indiana location for the local coffee company. There are 15 locations in the Louisville area.
