LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is on the verge of implementing legal sports betting at racetracks, historical horse racing venues like Louisville's Derby City Gaming and online through apps such as BetMGM, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.
Here are the precise days and times that betting will become available, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
“The countdown is on. We are just three weeks away from sports wagering in Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are ready to deliver the quality entertainment experience Kentuckians asked for, while bringing money to the state to support pensions and free up funds that can be used to build a better Kentucky.”
Beshear earlier in August announced the retail locations and mobile applications seeking sports betting licenses in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which was tasked with regulating sports betting, is expected to approve those licenses.
After several years of failed attempts, the Republican-dominated legislature approved sports betting in March, making the Kentucky the 37th state to legalize the activity.