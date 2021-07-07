LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-tech manufacturing company is about to make a $3.6 million investment in Clarksville.
Siddhi Integrated Manufacturing Services says it recently bought a new headquarters and manufacturing facility on Lynch Lane. The company manufactures precision parts for various industries, using machines, molds and 3-D printing. It will create as many as 30 new jobs with an average salary of more than $18 an hour.
"Indiana's reputation as a global destination for business continues to grow as as companies like Siddhi Integrated Manufacturing Services choose to locate here," said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in a statement. "We're excited to welcome them to Indiana, and we're confident our skilled workforce will help the company find success in the the Hoosier state."
The company is getting up to $320,000 in tax incentives from the state and city.
"Siddhi Manufacturing will be a great addition to our growing business community and we look forward to witnessing their success," said Ryan Ramsey, president of the Clarksville Town Council, in a statement. "The Town is honored that they have chosen to call Clarksville home."
The facility is currently being renovated and is expected to open later this year.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.