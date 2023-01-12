LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth Starbucks store in the Louisville metro area has voted to unionize.
Workers at the coffee shop at 972 Baxter Ave. voted 14-4 to accept representation by the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board, the union behind the nationwide Starbucks United campaign.
The vote came on the same day that workers at Sunergos Coffee, a local chain with five stores, voted to join an affiliate of the Service Workers International Union, which workers at the 17-store Heine Brothers chain joined last year.
"It’s such an energizing time for workers here in Louisville. I hope more people see this growing labor movement and take steps to organize their own workplace," said Margot Mutter, a barista at the Starbucks Baxter Station store, in a press release by Starbucks United.
Starbucks United had organized 269 stores nationwide as of mid-December, according to a tally from the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks has more than 9,000 company-operated stores in the country.