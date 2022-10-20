LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular donut shop in southern Indiana plans to expand into downtown Louisville.
Honey Crème Donuts will open a location at 651 S. 4th St., which is near the Brown Hotel. There will be a walk-up window for the donut shop that's connected to Marketplace Restaurant.
Southern Indiana Living Magazine has voted Honey Crème the No. 1 donut shop, according to a news release. Honey Crème Donuts is also located on Vincennes Street, near E. Elm Street, by New Albany High School.
