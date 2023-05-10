LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NuLu's newest business opened its doors this week to travelers and locals alike, a 122-room, $30 million boutique in the heart of one of Louisville's most popular destinations.
Located along East Market Street between South Shelby and South Clay streets, Hotel Genevieve is the latest project from the Bunkhouse Hotel group.
"The brand that Hotel Genevieve brings to this market and neighborhood really compliments the neighborhood itself," said Melody Lavon, director of sales and marketing for Hotel Genevieve. "If (travelers) are going to leave their home and go to an airport or drive in their car for hours, they are looking for an experience. They are looking for something different."
Hotel Genevieve promises that "something different." The interior is French-inspired with a touch of art deco. The lobby displays plenty of art as paintings hang in front of draped burgundy curtains.
Off the lobby is Rosettes, the hotel's main restaurant. A well-stocked bar lines the back, one of four in the hotel. There is a small but bright mini market for snacks and coffee, but there’s more to it if you look closely. Behind the yellow door in the mini market, you will find a speakeasy, called Lucky Penny. It’s open daily starting at 6 p.m. and is available for private events.
Upstairs are two types of rooms: standard rooms and four deluxe corner suites that range in price from $200 to $500 per night, depending on the time of year. And the top floor features another lounge and bar area, the feel of Kentucky never far away.
Those who work next door to the hotel and watched its construction are ready for what they hope it will bring to the neighborhood.
"If a new business opens that is going to bring their following of people down here and then it introduces them to all the new spots as well, I think it is going to be a great addition and bring us all a lot more people and tourism to the area," said Bailey Wynn, who lives nearby.
A main focal point of the development is a large rooftop bar and terrace, enough for more than 100 people with sweeping views of NuLu and downtown Louisville.
"We're just anxious to serve the area," Lavon said. "We have a ton of employees that are happy to be here and we want to show off Hotel Genevieve."
