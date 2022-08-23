LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track under a different brand and developer group than first proposed three years ago.
Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton with a first-floor restaurant by Louisville restauranteur Kevin Grangier. The vacant parking lot used to be home to a building containing lender Action Loan as well as Saffron’s and Subway restaurants.
The hotel at 133 W. Market St. will also feature a pool and bar on the roof, said Gregg Larson, founder and CEO of TruVine.
Larson said the group is eager to get started later this year amid rising interest rates, with a goal of opening the hotel by the 2024 Kentucky Derby weekend.
The plan comes three years after local developer Martin Carney, of St. Matthews-based Carney Management Co., was approved to build an eight-story Hyatt hotel with 273 rooms.
Campisano Capital was also involved in the earlier plan and secured the Canopy by Hilton flag in January 2020, according to founder Nick Campisano. Campisano Capital's developer services arm, Zyyo, is the architectural and project coordinator of the current plan.
Larson’s company, TruVine Derby City, purchased the site from a Carney affiliate for $8 million in July, according to property records. Zyyo filed a plan including conceptual elevations of the hotel with Louisville Metro government on Monday, according to city records.
Larson, a builder of hotels, multi-family projects and independent living centers, said it’s rare to find a vacant site so centrally located in a downtown. He noted the site’s walking proximity to the Kentucky International Convention Center, Whiskey Row, the KFC Yum! Center, 4th Street Live! and the casino-like facility Churchill Downs is building at 4th and Market streets.
"That’s really the driving force in this industry, securing the location ..." Larson said. "If you took a snapshot of downtown Louisville, we feel it’s right in the middle; it’s pretty much the heart."
Louisville has had a nearly decade-long hotel boom, with more than two dozen built or planned, primarily downtown.
But Hilton-flagged hotels are still "underrepresented" downtown, so the Canopy will be another option for Hilton-loyal guests, Larson said.
"There is a stronger need for the Hilton brand than, say, the Marriott brand," he said.