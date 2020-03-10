(FOX NEWS) -- Can we please take your temperature?
A Chinese restaurant with three locations in California is taking no chances amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and has started taking every customer's temperature in hopes of screening for the virus.
Sichuan Impression, a restaurant serving traditional Chinese fare at restaurants in Tustin, Alhambra and West Los Angeles, is officially screening diners for the coronavirus in what’s reportedly a first for the area.
View this post on Instagram
Notice to Prevent and Control Wuhan New Coronavirus (nCoV) Our dearest friends of Sichuan Impression, After a Washington state resident was diagnosed with the new coronavirus infection, a second US case was confirmed in Chicago on the 24th. On the same day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a top-level tourist warning for the outbreak in Hubei, China, recommending planned travelers to cancel any unnecessary trips to the area. (from BBC NEWS) As a Chinese restaurant rooted in Los Angeles that aims at thriving the traditional Chinese culinary culture, Sichuan Impression also pays close attention to the development of this new epidemic. According to the news, infections are rapidly spreading across China. We at Sichuan Impression respect and enjoy having our guests who come from all corners of the world. Offering you a healthy and safe dinning environment is also upheld as our top priority. After taking careful consideration, we wish to adopt the following prevention and control measures and we sincerely ask for the cooperation from each and every guest: 1. We will use infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of each guest who comes to dine; 2. If any abnormal symptom, such as fever, is identified, we will immediately assist to contact the nearest medical service; 3. If you refuse to cooperate with the temperature measurement, we have to regretfully deny the service to you for the time being; 4. We encourage everyone to order “to-go” for the time being, and will offer 5% off discount for the entire order. It has been 6 years since Sichuan Impression opened, and to treat everyone who comes to dine equally has always been our basic principle. We are grateful for your cooperation during this extraordinary period. Sichuan Impression January 26,2020 #sichuanimpression #锦城里
In addition to the new infrared thermometer policy and a pledge to contact medical services if "abnormal" symptoms (such as a fever) are identified, the restaurant group is also offering a 5 percent discount on all to-go orders for the time being.
"It has been 6 years since Sichuan Impression opened, and to treat everyone who comes to dine equally has always been our basic principle," the Instagram post concluded. "We are grateful for your cooperation during this extraordinary period."
As for the restaurant workers themselves, employees must wear rubber gloves, and were wearing face masks until the shortage began, the Register reports.
Staffers are also allegedly receiving twice-daily "brief" physicals, while high-contact surfaces like doorknobs and high chairs are frequently cleaned with disinfectant.
A spokesperson for Sichuan Impression was not immediately available to offer further comment on the new anti-viral prevention policies.
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over coronavirus concerns amid the ongoing outbreak.
As of Tuesday, the Golden State has more than 133 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths linked to the illness.
