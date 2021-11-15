LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police needs to add more troopers to its ranks.
ISP is now accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, and at least 21 years old, and younger than 40. Interested candidates are also required to have a valid driver's license, and must be willing to serve anywhere in the state.
After finishing the academy, the starting salary is $48,000 a year. Visit www.IndianaTrooper.com to apply.
