LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New life is coming to a Louisville restaurant that closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets, Pesto's was a hot spot for the lunch crowd for many years, but it became one of the many staples that shut down during the pandemic.
Huge Impact Restaurant is scheduled to open at the location at 566 S. Fifth St. The Black-owned business serves up homestyle cooking with daily specials like crab legs, lamb chops, and ribeye with loaded potatoes and greens.
Huge Impact is based in Indianapolis and is now expanding to Louisville.
