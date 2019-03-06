LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in the California neighborhood are banking on the future.
Park Community Credit Union dedicated an interactive teller machine on Wednesday at the Family Life Center, which is part of St. Stephen Church.
The Family Life Center is a separate non-profit associated with the church, which is located at 15th and Kentucky Streets.
The Family Life Center also recently opened a new restaurant and convenience store, which is charging the owners no rent.
It's all part of an effort to bring services to residents in the city's poorest zip code, and to students nearby at Simmons College of Kentucky.
The new ITM provides a walk-up banking experience.
Customers speak to a teller through a screen.
"I'm excited about it, because it's only going to get better. As Simmons continues to grow, the revenue in this community will grow. More investors will come in here, not out of charity, but because it's just good business," said Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, President of Simmons College of Kentucky.
Outside of business hours, it can be used as a traditional ATM.
