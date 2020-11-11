LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health is investing more than $6 million in new robotic technology at Jewish Hospital, making it the first facility in the region to offer less invasive heart surgery options for cardiac patients.
Some of the money will be used to install the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system, according to a news release from U of L Health. When the surgical robot is used, patients undergoing procedures like open heart surgery, coronary artery bypass, and valve repair will need only two small incisions. That means surgeons don't need to split the patient's breastbone and spread the ribcage, allowing for much faster recovery times.
"For my patients, this means improved results with less complications," Hazaim Alwair, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon with U of L Physicians, said in a written statement. "da Vinci's robotic precision gives me more control and more access to the heart, so I can repair the heart damage with minimal incisions. That means they get out of the hospital and back to life quicker."
The da Vinci Xi surgical robot will also be used for general surgery, urologic, head and neck, colorectal procedures.
Jewish Hospital will now also have access to robotic technology called the Monarch Platform to treat patients with lung problems. It allows doctors to see deep inside the lungs and obtain tissue samples for biopsies. Without the Monarch technology, those areas of the lungs have only been accessible using more invasive methods.
The investment includes millions of dollars to upgrade three operating rooms to turn them into high-tech catheterization labs.
The da Vinci Xi, Monarch Platform and Cath lab upgrades will complement the robotic technology already in place at Jewish Hospital, including the Mako Robotic-Arm for orthopedic procedures.
