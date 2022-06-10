Kentucky Bourbon Festival Barbecue Cookout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Bourbon Festival organizers are hosting a barbecue cookout.

Local distillery teams and professional pit masters are cooking off at Dant Crossing, an event venue at Log Still Distillery in New Haven.

A distillery invitational ends at 9 p.m. Friday, but they will be back from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

There will be multiple competition formats, entertainment, bourbon tasting and food trucks.

Tickets have to be bought online, and parking will cost about $10.

