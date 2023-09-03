LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is still time to check out one of the top flea markets in the country.
The 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular goes through Monday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. There are more than 700 booths with everything from clothes to antiques to arts and crafts.
Michael Koerner with Elite Toys and Collectibles is in his 30th year of business. He was set up at the flea market on this weekend.
"We're selling some goodies, seeing some old faces who stopped by," Koerner said. "I came to this when I was a kid."
It's free admission and parking is half-off. There is also a $5 or less bin.
The flea market opens at 10 a.m. on Monday and goes until 5 p.m.
