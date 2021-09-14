LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom has a new general manager.
Sarah Worrell begins her new duties immediately. The park says Worrell has over 20 years of hospitality experience, and 10 of those years were spent in leadership roles under Herschend Family Entertainment, which is Kentucky Kingdom's majority owner and operator.
Worrell will lead Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay's daily operations, and oversee ride operations, food and beverage, entertainment, and overall customer service.
Craig Ross, the park's former GM, moves to a new role as the park's president.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.