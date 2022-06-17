LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is opening a new restaurant in Louisville, but it will look a little different then the other locations.
The location on Preston Highway near East Indian Trail will open Monday, June 20, as the first location in the city to feature the company's new digital-forward "Next Generation" design.
The restaurant includes a new look to the traditional red and white exterior. A brightly lit red bucket sign that shows customers where to get online and pickup orders.
Officials said the 2,076 square-foot restaurant will also feature a 30-seat dining room.
It's one of only 10 in the U.S. that feature the new design. The new restaurant will also mean 50 new jobs.
