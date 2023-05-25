LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center will host a record number of concerts this year, a star-studded list that starts with Stevie Nicks and ends with Aerosmith.
The KYC Yum! Center also has other events scheduled like Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and a number of University of Louisville sports.
Sandra Moran with the KFC Yum! Center said Thursday on WDRB Mornings that artists are drawn to the city because the arena is the third-largest in the United States.
"The community really supports artists here," Moran said. "We're a smaller market but we compete heavily with these huge, major markets. People come in from all over the country."
Here's the list of notable events:
- June 27: Stevie Nicks
- July 20: Alicia Keys
- July 25: The Chicks
- Aug. 21: Barry Manilow
- Aug. 25: WWE Friday Night Smackdown
- Sept. 8: Lil Baby
- Oct. 20: Jason Aldean
- Oct. 28: Shania Twain
- Nov. 11: P!NK
- Dec. 2: Andrea Bocelli
- Jan. 7: Aerosmith
The Yum! Center has also added two additional concession stands and a new full-service bar.
