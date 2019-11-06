MASON, Ohio (WDRB) — Construction crews at Kings Island have topped off the park’s new “giga coaster,” Orion, which is expected to open in spring.
To qualify as a “giga coaster,” Orion has to include a drop of at least 300 feet, or about the length of a football field.
Orion will be the “tallest and fastest coaster” at Kings Island, park officials said. It will be one of just seven “giga coasters” in the world.
Kings Island said in a news release that “Orion will plunge riders down an exhilarating 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds of up to 91 mph” along 5,321 feet of track, or just over a mile.
Crews on Wednesday morning hoisted into place Lift Element #11, a 25,100-pound piece of track, which completes the lift hill and the coaster’s highest point. The coaster will consist of 181 ride columns and 148 pieces of track.
King’s Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said Orion “reflects Kings Island’s commitment to providing top notch thrills and value to our guests.
“Beginning today, coaster enthusiasts from around the world are adding Orion to their list of must-ride coasters in 2020.”
Kings Island said that the total weight of the lift hill and the first drop exceeds 1.1 million pounds. The length of the hill and drop exceed 792 feet. The steel track was made at Clermont Steel Fabricators in Batavia, Ohio. The ride was designed by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, which also designed the park’s Diamondback and Banshee coasters.
Kings Island, owned by publicly traded Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., said it offers more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, including 15 roller coasters.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.