LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are trying to tackle Kentucky's nursing shortage.
A joint committee meeting was held Thursday to discuss the seriousness of the shortage. In a recent study, the Kentucky Hospitals Association said hospitals in the commonwealth will need 13,000 nurses just to staff existing needs.
The need for pay raises and additional staff were some of the reasons behind the shortage of nurses, on top of heavy patient loads.
"Nurses also offered non-financial explanations such as exhaustion, lack of breaks, lack of support, lack of voice and influence as contributing factors to the nursing shortage," said Dr. Brittney Welch with Galen College of Nursing.
In a 2021 study conducted by the Kentucky Nurses Association, out of 850 nurses surveyed, a fourth said it was likely they would leave their position within three months.
On Nov. 2, Robley Rex VA Medical Center is holding a hiring event for Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants.
According to a news release, those qualified and interested in employment with Veterans Affairs can send a resume to VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov or call (502) 287-5784.
