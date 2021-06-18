LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown Road restaurant space moved from the mountains the the sea Friday.
Legend Crab Seafood House opened on Bardstown Road in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center, just inside Interstate 264. The space used to be the Buckhead Mountain Grill, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new Cajun-style restaurant features lobster and fried seafood, and you can purchase seafood boil by the pound.
It also has a full bar.
Legend Crab is open seven days a week.
