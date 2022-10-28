LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company is set to release the perfect pair of shoes for horses.
Horse Kicks is based in Lexington. It was created by Lexington native and lifelong "sneakerhead" Marcus Floyd. He studied the art of shoe "decon/recon" at the Shoe Surgeon's SRGN Academy. Now, he has created shoes made for hooves.
Once it's open, people can buy popular sneakers like Air Jordan for horses, or customize their own. The one-of-a-kind designs will cost around $1,200 per hoof, and the shoes are 100% wearable.
The company says 10% of all future Horse Kicks proceeds will be donated to Sneaker Ball Lex charities.
