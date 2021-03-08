LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small business in Middletown is getting $250,000 to expand its services around the globe.
Resonate Recordings is a podcast production company off Shelbyville Road that helps clients with tools to produce, edit, launch and distribute high-quality podcasts.
"We're very excited. The podcasting industry is something that we've had the opportunity to really be on the front edge of pioneering, specifically in the audio production space, so it's very exciting," Resonate Recordings co-founder and CEO, Jacob Bozartch said.
Already, 10 of the podcasts they've worked on have hit No. 1 on Apple podcasts.
"The first show we worked with was called 'Up and Vanished.' It's (an) investigative true crime story, or true crime podcast," Bozartch said. "And it actually helped an 11-year-old cold case. That show had a national impact with millions of downloads."
The capital investment from Render Capital — a local venture fund — will help the company build its own software for clients all over the world.
"We're really excited that we have the opportunity to work with someone local like them and partner with them to continue to think through how we're going to grow our business," Bozartch said.
The company is launching an iOS app this year. It has about 40 employees and more than 2,000 clients across the country.
