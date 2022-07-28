LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletics Department is giving organizations the chance to raise money during sports events at Cardinal Stadium and the KFC Yum! Center this season.
Sodexo Live!, the concession vendor at the sporting venues, allows for youth groups, charities and nonprofit organizations the opportunity to partner. Any 501(c)(3) or tax-exempt nonprofit or charity can fundraise with the chance to earn up to $1,500 per event. It also comes with complimentary meals and bonus opportunities.
According to a news release, groups can earn commission based on food and beverage sales.
Interested groups can contact Aaron Martin of Sodexo Live! at aaron.martin@centerplate.com or (502) 438-3523.
Fundraising entities can visit GoCards.com/Fundraising.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.