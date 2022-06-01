LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bridal shop is working with a national nonprofit to provide free wedding gowns.
Brides Across America helps gift wedding gowns to those in the military or any COVID-19 frontline healthcare worker.
The manager of Sophia's Bridal on Shelbyville Road said the shop is hoping to help up to 50 brides say yes to the dress over the two-day event.
I talked with Gina McIntosh at Sophia’s about the gowns that will be available. For qualifying brides they have to pre-register, as well as donate $75 to brides across America to participate. Brides could receive a dress that markets for up to $10k 😱 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/GcShcf3XKS— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) June 1, 2022
"It's one of these wonderful things that we can do to give back to these brides that have worked so hard and done so much for the community," Gina McIntosh, the manager at Sophia's, said. "And we're also going to have some local vendors here that are going to be donating their services just to make it an extra special day for everyone."
Sophia's is hosting the event June 15-16 from noon until 8 p.m.
Online registration requires a $75 donation to Brides Across America followed by setting up a specific appointment time in advance. Details on how to qualify and register is on Brides Across America's website.
"Our hope is to offer this to as many brides as possible," McIntosh said. "Wedding dress shopping and the whole wedding planning experience is so stressful anyway, so knowing this is one thing we can take off their plate means so much."
It's first-come, first-serve for which brides get a chance to find a free wedding gown. McIntosh said about 25 brides are already scheduled and the shop will likely only take 50 appointments.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.