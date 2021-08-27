LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan-based manufacturing company is looking to hire machine operators for its Louisville locations.
Westport Machining says it needs CNC Machine Operators who will be responsible for loading and unloading parts, as well as performing inspections on finished parts.
No experience is required, and training will be provided. Machine operators on the day crew are paid $17.50 an hour, while the night crew is paid $18 an hour. Crews work 12-hour days, with 14 work days per month.
The positions offer full-time hours, with benefits after 90 days, as well as paid vacation and a 401(k) plan.
Anyone interested is asked to apply in person at:
Westport Machining
12740 Westport Road
Louisville, Ky. 40245
