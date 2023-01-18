LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is getting half a million dollars to help Black, minority and women-owned construction businesses.
OneWest is getting $500,000 from The Rockefeller Foundation.
The money will help The Plan Room, which is an accelerator program that offers training, education and other resources for start-up businesses.
OneWest said the money will double the number of companies it helps from 20 to 40. The Plan Room's director, Donovan Taylor, said it will "grow local minority contractor participation in procurement opportunities."
"Another goal is to boost the number of local Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified contractors in the area," Taylor said.
The Plan Room opened in 2021, with space on West Broadway, to help with training, meeting spaces and places to print and prepare bids.
