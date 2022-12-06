LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company is now part of the brewery business.
The company announced its partnership Tuesday with West Sixth Brewing. The business started in Lexington but now has a location in the NuLu Marketplace.
West Sixth installed a chilled bottle-filling station in its brewery in NuLu. Guests can bring their own reusable bottles or fill up a pint with water.
"Louisville Water is a key ingredient in so many things that give our community a vibrant local scene," Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of marketing and communications at LWC, said in a news release Tuesday. "That includes the brews that West Sixth produces. No water, no beer. West Sixth has embraced the value of Louisville Water’s product both in its production and by serving Louisville Pure Tap in its taproom."
